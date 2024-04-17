Tezos Trading 20.4% Lower This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $947.28 million and approximately $37.67 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000952 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000878 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 998,942,542 coins and its circulating supply is 978,333,194 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

