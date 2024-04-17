Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 752.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,957. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $395.32 and its 200-day moving average is $365.08. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $419.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock worth $13,950,851. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

