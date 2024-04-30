Peel Hunt Raises Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$82.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Peel Hunt from C$74.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

WPM stock traded down C$1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$72.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,170. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.28. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$74.72. The stock has a market cap of C$32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$381.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.5534463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total value of C$109,491.69. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total value of C$1,156,052.80. Insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,782 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

