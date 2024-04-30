Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Hammond Power Solutions
Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 11.0 %
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.