Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Down 11.0 %

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

HPS.A traded down C$14.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$120.00. 171,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,694. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$98.12. Hammond Power Solutions has a 1-year low of C$39.55 and a 1-year high of C$160.51.

(Get Free Report)

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.