Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $252,224,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. 3,366,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,264. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $41.47.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

