DecisionPoint Financial LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,667. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.