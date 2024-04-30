PGGM Investments Takes $1.15 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 31,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 306,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 61,651 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 193,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

