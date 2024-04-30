Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $70.91 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

