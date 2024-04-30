Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 155,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,011,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,200,000 after buying an additional 223,980 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.69. The company has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.