PGGM Investments Has $631,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Republic Services were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

RSG opened at $193.41 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average is $171.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RSG

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.