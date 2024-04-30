Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXI. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

EXI stock opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.62. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $106.39 and a twelve month high of $140.09. The firm has a market cap of $566.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

