Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,835.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 97,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $931,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,835.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $229,075.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,050 shares of company stock worth $7,191,666. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $1,596,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

