Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,652 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,595. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

