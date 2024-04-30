The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Price Down 0%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $426.00 and last traded at $430.76. Approximately 499,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,362,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $430.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $401.20 and a 200-day moving average of $371.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

