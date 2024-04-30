Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $306.12 and last traded at $305.56. 309,162 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,971,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $303.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Humana by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.