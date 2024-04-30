Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.59 and last traded at $49.70. 79,438 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 348,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.71.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $6,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

