WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Down 0.8%

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $222.27 and last traded at $222.52. 38,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 130,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WD-40

WD-40 Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Insider Activity

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WD-40

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 100.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.