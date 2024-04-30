Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 2.2%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.46 and last traded at $59.94. 3,353,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,814,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

Roku Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn bought 8,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

