Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of SWAG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.34 million during the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stran & Company, Inc. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWAG

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.