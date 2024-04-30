Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 8,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Summit State Bank Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SSBI traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 3,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Summit State Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit State Bank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,197 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Summit State Bank were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and retirement plan accounts.

Further Reading

