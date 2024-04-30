BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,809,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,833.8 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDF remained flat at $18.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.77.
About BANDAI NAMCO
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BANDAI NAMCO
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for BANDAI NAMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANDAI NAMCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.