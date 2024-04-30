BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in April

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 1,809,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,833.8 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NCBDF remained flat at $18.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

