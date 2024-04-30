holoride (RIDE) Price Down 20% This Week

holoride (RIDE) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $110,294.29 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.29 or 0.04940679 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00054190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00021373 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003263 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 854,997,383 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 854,997,383 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.01005794 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $59,088.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

