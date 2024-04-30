Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $74.77 and last traded at $75.09. 4,411,496 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,758,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.41.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

The firm has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

