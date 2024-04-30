Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 5,314 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.89. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

