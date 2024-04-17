Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 118.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 420,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,944,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 788,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,674,000 after purchasing an additional 84,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $14,319,000.

VCIT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,780,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,725. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

