CDW (CDW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect CDW to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CDW to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $245.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $162.59 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.34 and a 200-day moving average of $229.02.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

