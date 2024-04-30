PAAL AI 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.16 Million (PAAL)

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, PAAL AI has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $262.05 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI’s launch date was June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,230,490 tokens. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. The official message board for PAAL AI is medium.com/@admin_42570.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 816,230,490 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.35493284 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $5,796,142.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

