Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $140,000 in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

