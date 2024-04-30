41,702 Shares in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Bought by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned about 0.09% of TCW Strategic Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 864,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 147,832 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSI opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $4.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

