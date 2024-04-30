Stonebrook Private Inc. Purchases New Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $490,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 546.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,247 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 1,983.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49,845 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.7% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MHF opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

