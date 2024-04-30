Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Given New C$110.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Premium Brands from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$111.70.

TSE:PBH traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$91.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,574. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$84.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of C$4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 4.8440524 earnings per share for the current year.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

