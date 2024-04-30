National Bankshares Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$60.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s current price.

DFY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.70.

Definity Financial Price Performance

DFY traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, hitting C$46.01. 17,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,762. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$32.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$40.25. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 earnings per share for the current year.

About Definity Financial

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

