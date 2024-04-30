Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$91.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$95.92.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 1.4 %
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.4369527 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.
