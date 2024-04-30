Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) PT Set at C$8.95 by Fundamental Research

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) received a C$8.95 price objective from Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

Builders Capital Mortgage Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage stock traded down C$0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$8.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.16. The company has a market cap of C$19.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.63.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

