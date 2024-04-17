Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

LLY traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $749.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $763.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $367.35 and a 52-week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

