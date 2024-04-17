Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Elite Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.6% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.31. 29,401,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,298,695. The firm has a market cap of $254.23 billion, a PE ratio of 309.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its 200 day moving average is $148.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

