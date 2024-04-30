McAdam LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

McAdam LLC cut its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,659,000 after buying an additional 85,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 766,972 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

