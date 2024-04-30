Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 217.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,452.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $164.75 on Tuesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($1.10). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NXST

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.