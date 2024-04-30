PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Earnings Results

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.650-3.650 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.830-0.830 EPS.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $66.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

