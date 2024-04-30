Mather Group LLC. Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $94.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

