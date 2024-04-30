DigiByte Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $176.11 million and $8.39 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,202.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00718897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00128876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00195529 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00054701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00099398 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,980,082,037 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.