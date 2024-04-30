DigiByte Price Down 21.3% Over Last Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $176.11 million and $8.39 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,202.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.98 or 0.00718897 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.88 or 0.00128876 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009493 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00041701 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.67 or 0.00195529 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00054701 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00099398 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,980,082,037 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.