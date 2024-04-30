Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 110 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $306.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.99 and a 200-day moving average of $300.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.