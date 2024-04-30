Modiv Industrial (MDV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Modiv Industrial to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). Modiv Industrial had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Modiv Industrial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Modiv Industrial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MDV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Modiv Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $140.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -0.31.

Modiv Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Modiv Industrial

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Modiv Industrial’s payout ratio is -80.99%.

In related news, major shareholder First City Investment Group, L sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,191.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,563.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,045 shares of company stock valued at $15,597 and sold 5,953 shares valued at $101,438. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Modiv Industrial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

