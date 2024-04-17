SVB Wealth LLC Buys 26,978 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after purchasing an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $146,946,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

