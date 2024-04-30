Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Drops By 8.7%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,332,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 31st total of 24,470,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,406.8 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS CLCMF opened at C$2.34 on Tuesday. Sinch AB has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.33.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

