Skylands Capital LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Denny’s worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Denny’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Insider Activity at Denny’s

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 35,359 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $327,070.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 740,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,790.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denny’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $435.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

