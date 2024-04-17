Coin98 (C98) Price Tops $0.27 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $196.70 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,888,778 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

