Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 4,388 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,388 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 33,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,290,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 146,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 82,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.38%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,082,588 shares in the company, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 5,970,066 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $347,895,646.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,082,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,106,219,344.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,035,551 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

