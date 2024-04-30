KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Up 36.3% in April

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the March 31st total of 231,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 29.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in KKR Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

KIO stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.1215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

