Polaris Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Polaris in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $8.00 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day moving average is $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Polaris has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.17. Polaris had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 14.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

